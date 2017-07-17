Elton John Signals Farewell With Final World Tour

Elton John has announced plans for an epic three year world tour - his last, if he intentions hold true.

The music icon has been busy all week, recently presenting an augmented reality stunt at Kings Cross station in London.

Now Elton John has confirmed details of a huge world tour, set to be his last.

"I don't want to go out with a whimper, but a big bang," he said, promising "the most fantastic show I've ever done".

Denying reports he was suffering from ill health - "Believe me - if you ever do 300 shows, you're not in ill health!" - he argued his priorities had changed.

"I always thought I was going to be like Ray Charles, BB King - on the road forever," he continued. "My priorities have changed. We had children and I changed our lives. That doesn't mean to say I'm not going to be creative. but I'm not going to travel."

That said, he could still pull another surprise - Elton John admitted he was tempted by the idea of a residency, similar to Kate Bush at the Hammersmith Apollo.

