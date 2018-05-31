Earl Sweatshirt Cancels European Shows

Earl Sweatshirt has cancelled all upcoming European performances.

The Odd Future lynchpin was scheduled to play a flurry of European dates, including a Field Day slot and a handful on the continent.

Sadly, these will not now go ahead. Cancelled without warning, it was left to Field Day organisers to place a diplomat statement online.

We are really sad to inform you that Earl Sweatshirt has had to cancel all European appearances at short notice, which includes Field Day today. We are gutted but hope to welcome him back to Field Day soon! — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) June 2, 2018

Earl Sweatshirt has yet to comment on the move.

