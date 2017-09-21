Dua Lipa Announces Massive UK Shows

Dua Lipa has announced a series of massive UK shows, including a headline date at London's Alexandra Palace.

The singer's recent single 'New Rules' smashed all competition out of the park, hitting number one while the video racked up more than 270 million views.

A former Clash cover star - see, we know what we're doing! - Dua Lipa is set to play a huge nationwide tour next spring.

Opening in Dublin's Olympia Theatre on April 10th, the singer then skips over the Irish sea to play Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff.

It's all huge venues, too, culminating in a slot at Alexandra Palace on April 20th.

Catch Dua Lipa at the following shows:

April

10 Dublin Olympia Theatre

12 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

14 Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester

17 Birmingham Genting Arena

18 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

20 London Alexandra Palace

For tickets to the latest Dua Lipa shows click HERE.

