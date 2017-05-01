Donae'o Slides Into Manchester

Donae’o is set to slide into Manchester later this month for a very special show.
The super-smooth performer will head to the city's Gorilla venue, part of Casa Bacardi's special series of live events.
The future R&B artist is riding the crest of a wave, with hype seeming to follow every drop since his 'Party Hard' breakout.
Joining the party on host duty are Fox and the crew from Swing Ting, a series of vital selectors whose NTS mixes are required listening. If that wasn't enough for a total ring-off, Heartless Crew have also been added to the bill.
Also performing on the night are Slay and Anz, making this a superb cross-section of future sounds with a soulful vibe.
The best part? It's all free - so long as you register in advance, so get involved HERE.
Donae'o, Heartless Crew and more hit Manchester's Gorilla venue on November 23rd.
