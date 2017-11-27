Depeche Mode To Headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2018

Depeche Mode are set to headline next year's Isle of Wight Festival.

The award-winning live event goes from strength to strength, returning with a bigger, bolder instalment in 2018.

The first announcement is a doozie, too, with Isle of Wight organisers securing four internationally renowned headliners.

Depeche Mode played the London Stadium this summer, a superb, career-spanning show in the sunshine that stands as one of 2017's finest sets.

The Basildon lads will return to headline the Isle of Wight festival, flicking through one of British music's most singular catalogues.

The Killers made a splash with their new album, and the band join Kasabian on the list of headline performances.

Finally, Oasis icon and all-round man of the people Liam Gallagher is also set to headline the Isle of Wight festival 2018.

Other new names for the 2018 line up include The Script, Van Morrison, James Bay, and Blossoms.

John Giddings of Isle of Wight Festival, says: “This year’s line-up brings together the best bands of the moment. This is a special year as it celebrates 50 years since the festival’s first incarnation so it’s fantastic to celebrate with returning artists and those appearing for the first time.”

Isle Of Wight festival runs between June 21st - 24th.

