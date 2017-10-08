Confidence Man Are Coming To The UK

Australian sensations Confidence Man have set out plans for a short burst of UK shows.

The band have shot to success in the Southern hemisphere, with their day-glo songwriting and fizzing electronics creating a perfect pop confection.

A brief flurry of British dates will find Confidence Man landing on these shores, an event marked by the video for new cut 'Better Man'.

It's a joyous, exuberant piece of songwriting, akin to the first Avalanches record or even elements of The Go! Team.

Berlin based Schall & Schnabel directed the video, with Confidence Man commenting:

This track is one of our favourite songs to come out of the writing trip we did in rural Australia last year. Turns out the best way to write bangers is in a jacuzzi with a fresh magarita. The cocktail has been made sweeter by the fact that the video was conceived and shot by our film heroes Schall and Scnabel. We met up with them in Berlin and got down and dirty for a couple days until this piece of pure clean sass came out. Seriously considering asking the featured bodybuilder to join the band as a backup dancer.

Tune in now.

Catch Confidence Man at the following shows:

December

5 Manchester Deaf Institute

6 London XOYO

7 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

