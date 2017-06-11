Everyone knows there's something special about Manchester shows.

It's a music city, after all, a place that takes sound seriously at venues across the metropolis.

This Saturday (November 11th) Manchester's Black Dog welcomes a stellar line up, spearheaded by long-time Clash favourite Conducta.

A stellar live performer, Conducta will be joined by a DJ set from self-confessed rhythm obsessive Jus Now.

As if that wasn't enough, your Saturday night experience will be livened up by Manchester's finest Romping Shop turning out the last bashment, dancehall, and R&B.

Part of the Casa Bacardi tour entry is completely FREE and you can get signed up HERE.

Conducta, Jus Now hit Manchester's Black Dog on November 11th.

