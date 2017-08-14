Clash Magazine London Fashion Week Afterparty At Proud Galleries

This Tuesday 19th September, Clash descends onto Proud, Camden into the South Gallery & terrace for a very special London Fashion Week afterparty.

Having already headlined and packed out our SXSW event this year we relish any opportunity to see THEY. perform. Now their brand of grungy, guitar-laced R&B music has won them co-signs from Timbaland and support slots for the likes of Bryson Tiller, Jeremih and PARTYNEXTDOOR. The duo will be flying in from L.A to join us in London and host our event to mash up the party like only they know how.

Joining them, we have Clash favourite and Soulection don Jarreau Vandal jetting in from Amsterdam to keep us rolling. If you’ve ever caught a Jarreau set you’ll know why he’s such a coveted selector — the Dutch DJ loves all things hip-hop and R&B, with a heady blend of house, techno and leftfield electronics too. Jarreau will appear alongside Clash DJs bringing that Vandalized sound to Camden Town alongside special guests keeping it moving till 1am.

Entrance is strictly invite only for this hidden gem of LFW party season, but fear not as we do have a very limited number of tickets available for some of you fashionistas to join the audience and vogue the night away with Clash.

10 pairs of tickets available and winners will be selected at random, to be in with a chance of attending simply fill in the form at the bottom of this article and pray to the fashion gods that you are selected.

Clash London Fashion Week Afterparty

Tueday, 19th September, 9.30pm to 1.30am

Proud Galleries, South Wing & Terrace, Chalk Farm Rd. London NW1 8AH

For more information email us at Press@ClashMusic.com.

Last time THEY. played a Clash show...

A post shared by Clash Magazine (@clashmagazine) on Mar 18, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Last time Jarreau Vandal played a Clash show...

A post shared by Clash Magazine (@clashmagazine) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

THEY - 'Deep End'

Jarreau Vandal - 'Someone That You Love' ft Olivia Nelson (Live at Red Bull Music Studios)

THEY - 'U-RITE'

