Clash Is Returning To Live At Leeds

Live At Leeds returns next month and Clash will be there every step of the way.

The one-day event kicks off on May 5th, and we'll be helping out as partners on the Holy Trinity Church stage.

The wonderful Nadine Shah will headline, a stellar presence whose catalogue includes some absolutely wonderful moments.

Elsewhere, you'll be able to catch Catherine McGrath, Wildes / Adam French, Maisie Peters, Declan J Donovan, Freya Ridings, Haley Heynderickx, and Grace Lightman.

But wait, that's not all... in a matter of days we'll be able to announce some very special guests. Stay tuned!

Tickets for Live At Leeds are on sale now.

Live At Leeds takes place on May 5th in venues across the city.

