Clap Your Hands Say Yeah To Play 'Some Loud Thunder' In Full

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will play their album 'Some Loud Thunder' in full at a London show later this year.

The album is celebrating its 10th birthday this year, and will be re-issued on vinyl following a remastering process overseen by TW Walsh.

The re-issue drops on July 6th, with Clap Your Hands Say Yeah set to play the record in full at London's Dalston Victoria on May 29th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 4th). Alec Ounsworth explains:

I think that this album, from the abrasive first track (which was not as much of a fuck you as some think but rather that it simply worked) to the final disintegrating “give up give up give up give up give up” on the song, 'Five Easy Pieces', documents a band that was comfortable taking big chances, somewhat aware of the consequences of taking chances (in an industry that often seems allergic to veering off the beaten path) but ignoring them all the same.

For this, maybe most of all, I am very proud of this album. For true fans, who allow the opportunity to take such chances and are not afraid to embrace what may at first seem difficult or different, I am eternally grateful.

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will play London's Dalston Victoria on May 29th.

