Christine And The Queens Announce London Show

Christine And The Queens have announced plans for a new London show.

The Héloïse Letissier led project broke through in 2016, with the English language version of debut album 'Chaleur Humaine' becoming a surprise success.

A vastly creative pop statement, a huge part of the project's success lay in those sensational live performances, culminating in a memorable stand at Brixton Academy .

Christine And The Queens return to London later this year, part of a wider schedule that includes massive Stateside shows and a Parisian concert.

Héloïse will hit the eventim Apollo on November 20th, with tickets going on general sale from March 26th - ticket LINK.

