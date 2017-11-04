Childish Gambino, Skepta, N.E.R.D. For Lovebox 2018

Childish Gambino, Skepta, N.E.R.D. lead the way as Lovebox unveils its 2018 line up.

It's all change for the long-running event, with Lovebox set to up sticks from East London and head west, all the way to Gunnersbury Park.

Running across the weekend of July 13th - 14th, Lovebox will welcome a headline set from hip-hop icon Childish Gambino.

The legendary N.E.R.D will perform at the event, with Skepta preparing something special for the West London crowd.

Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples, and Action Bronson will appear, while Bicep, Big Boi, Dave, Jon Hopkins, and Mura Masa all occupy high profile slots.

Tickets are on sale now.

Lovebox 2018 runs between July 13th - 14th.

