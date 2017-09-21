Catch Dead! and Husky Loops At Our Next Clash x Metropolis Studios Session

Metropolis Live, in partnership with Clash Magazine, is a series of free monthly showcases presenting some of the best acts around town, performing live at Metropolis Studios, one of the most exclusive recording studios in the world, graced by the likes of Adele, Royal Blood and Noel Gallagher. To date, Metropolis Live has seen memorable performances from Saint Leonard's Horses, Bad Pop, Piano Wire, The King's Parade, Nimmo, Ten Fe, Our Girl, The Orwells, Leks Rivers, Lola Coca, Misfires, The Future Thieves, High Tyde and To Kill A King, and IAMDDB.

Our Metropolis Live October slot will see two of the UK's most exciting guitar bands take the stage in Studio-A. We are seriously excited to announce that we will be hosting DEAD! and Husky Loops on Thursday 5th October.

Dead! are a band of four ambitious, imaginative young men who found themselves in a cultural cul-de-sac watching their music scene disappear around them on their native Isle Of Wight a few years ago and decided to do something about it. With fire in their belly, they formed a band, toured Europe off their own back, moved into a house in London together, released their own music, made their own videos and now have a fervent fan-club who follow their every move. They are one of the UK’s most exciting new rock’n’roll bands, armed with a stack of raucous, punky anthems and a gung-ho, do-or-die attitude. This was the way it had to be. There are no half measures for Dead!.

Having earned themseleves the badge as one of the best live bands on the circuit, Husky Loops are not ones for convention, and challenge themselves to learn something new every time they rehearse and jam. The band are set on pushing their sound to the sonic limits, twisting and distorting the music they make in order to tell different stories and journey into unexplored territories. The London-based trio are set to release their second EP on October 6th before heading out on tour support with Placebo.

Sign-up for tickets free here.

Doors open at 7pm, with no admittance after 7.45pm (the shows are recorded so arrive early to guarantee entry). Entry is 18+ only. No dress code, come as you are!

