Cadenza, Star.One Hit Liverpool

Cadenza and Star.One are set to team up for a special party later this month.

Casa Bacardi have launched a series of free parties across the country, uniting some special venues with red hot talent.

The latest to be announced hits Liverpool venue EBGBs on November 24th, and - as always - there's no door charge.

Extrovert talent Cadenza leads the line in Liverpool, with his seismic EP 'Hijack' still resonating after its release earlier in the year.

A producer/songwriter with an eye for performance, Cadenza will be joined by tag-team bass gurus Star.One.

Fusing heavyweight grime with blistering hip-hop and more, Star.One's approach fuses forward-thinking beats from a defiantly UK angle with the heritage of bass culture.

It'll be a night to remember, and it's completely free - claim your ticket HERE.

Cadenza, Star.One will play Liverpool's EBGBs on November 24th.

