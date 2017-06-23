Cadenza, Star.One Hit Liverpool

Cadenza and Star.One are set to team up for a special party later this month.
Casa Bacardi have launched a series of free parties across the country, uniting some special venues with red hot talent.
The latest to be announced hits Liverpool venue EBGBs on November 24th, and - as always - there's no door charge.
Extrovert talent Cadenza leads the line in Liverpool, with his seismic EP 'Hijack' still resonating after its release earlier in the year.
A producer/songwriter with an eye for performance, Cadenza will be joined by tag-team bass gurus Star.One.
Fusing heavyweight grime with blistering hip-hop and more, Star.One's approach fuses forward-thinking beats from a defiantly UK angle with the heritage of bass culture.
