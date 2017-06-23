By The Sea Festival has been cancelled, organisers have confirmed.

The Margate event launched in 2015, and has grown to include performances from the likes of The Libertines, Metronomy, Bat For Lashes, Wolf Alice, and Everything Everything.

Set to return later this year, changes in the capacity for one of By The Sea's main venues means that the festival cannot now go ahead.

A statement from the festival team reads:

"Due to a recent decrease in the saleable indoor capacity of The Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, we are no longer able to continue to host an indoor By The Sea festival event in the same form as previous years."

"This will not affect the other scheduled/announced Dreamland events, but unfortunately does for the more bespoke set-up to make By The Sea what it is."

All is not lost, however; refunds are available, and By The Sea promises to return next year, bolder and better than before. The statement continues:

"Looking forward, the good news is that we will be moving the next edition of the festival to earlier in the year – specifically in the summer of 2019 – and have some exciting ideas in the works... more to be revealed in due course. Following three sell-out years, we are truly looking forward to growing By The Sea into its next phase, utilising this now-fallow year to get ahead of the game on each and every detail. We will be revealing all the details about that soon."

Check out the statement in full below.

