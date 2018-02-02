Broken Social Scene Announce String Of UK Shows

Canadian indie titans Broken Social Scene have announced a string of UK shows.

The band returned with new album 'Hug Of Thunder' last year, a wonderful statement of creative intent from the long-running project.

Live shows were a real treat, with the group steering their way through a nigh-on impeccable catalogue.

Returning to the UK in May, Broken Social Scene will play shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, and Bristol.

Due to perform at All Points East in London, tickets for those dates are on sale now.

Catch Broken Social Scene at the following shows:

May

28 Dublin The Tivoli

29 Glasgow Garage

30 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

31 Birmingham O2 Academy 2

June

1 Bristol O2 Academy

2 London All Points East Festival

