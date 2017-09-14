Britney Spears Announces UK Shows

Britney Spears is set to play a flurry of UK shows this year, it has been confirmed.

The pop icon last played the UK in 2016, and will return this summer for a full batch of tour dates.

Britney Spears is set to play Brighton Pride on August 4th, a remarkable coup for the event.

Further dates include Scarborough Open Air Theatre, before Britney hits a series of arena venues.

Playing Dublin, Glasgow, and London, tickets go on general sale at 9am on January 27th.

Britney Spears has confirmed the following shows:

August

17 Scarborough Open Air Theatre

18 Manchester Arena

20 Dublin 3 Arena

22 Glasgow SSE Hydro

24 London O2 Arena

