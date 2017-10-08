Boomtown Fair Opens To Chaotic Scenes

Huge queues and lack of facilities leave punters enraged...
Boomtown Fair has opened to chaotic scenes, with enormous queues leaving punters stranded.

The festival opened yesterday (August 11th) but heavy rain left the event feeling bogged down.

Ticket holders were left queuing for hours, and lack of facilities outside the festival meant that conditions soon turned a little grim.

Panic attacks, arguments, and the absence of proper toilets meant that for people waiting up to six hours to even gain entry Boomtown Fair left a lot to be desired.

Eventually Boomtown Fair organisers intervened, asking fans not to travel to the festival. The queues were finally cleared, but many felt that the full apology - issued late into the night - simply didn't go far enough.

