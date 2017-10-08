Boomtown Fair Opens To Chaotic Scenes

Boomtown Fair has opened to chaotic scenes, with enormous queues leaving punters stranded.

The festival opened yesterday (August 11th) but heavy rain left the event feeling bogged down.

Ticket holders were left queuing for hours, and lack of facilities outside the festival meant that conditions soon turned a little grim.

Panic attacks, arguments, and the absence of proper toilets meant that for people waiting up to six hours to even gain entry Boomtown Fair left a lot to be desired.

3 hours 40 mins queuing and this is still my view #BoomtownFair pic.twitter.com/ORA63gYoiE — Ruby Boddington (@rubyboddington) August 10, 2017

Did #BoomtownFair get G4S in this year? This is the "queue" pic.twitter.com/cZZ4POeome — Vicki Wilkinson (@vickiwilkinson) August 10, 2017

#BoomtownFair get your act together - it's not like you didn't know 1000s of people would be turning up at your gates today! https://t.co/XuNdrvABFK — Caroline Channing (@channing100) August 10, 2017

No toilets, no barriers, 60k people? Fuck off Boomtown this is an absolute joke. Safe searches but unsafe crowds...pricks #boomtownfair — Nibss (@NibssOSRS) August 10, 2017

Eventually Boomtown Fair organisers intervened, asking fans not to travel to the festival. The queues were finally cleared, but many felt that the full apology - issued late into the night - simply didn't go far enough.

GATES UPDATE: Gates are cleared & everyone who was queuing is now inside the festival. — BoomTown Fair (@BoomtownFair) August 10, 2017