Bonobo Announces Huge Alexandra Palace Show

Bonobo is set to play a massive homecoming show at London's Alexandra Palace next summer.

Si Green has evolved from a bedroom trip-hop boffin into one of electronic music's finest live acts, capable of taking his immersive, fluid show to virtually any continent.

Almost continually on the road, Bonobo will return to London next summer for what will be his only headline live gig of the year.

Playing Alexandra Palace on June 1st, it promises to be something a bit special - tickets go on sale this Friday (September 29th).

Watch a teaser below.

Alexandra Palace​ | 1 June

Tickets on sale Friday, 29 September at 9am BST pic.twitter.com/0KpY3LM0jk — Bonobo (@si_bonobo) September 25, 2017

