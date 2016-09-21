Blondie Cancel London Show Following Attack In Manchester

Blondie have cancelled their London show following last night's (May 22nd) terrorist attack in Manchester.

The band were due to play a sold out date at Hackney's Round Chapel, an intimate and historic venue.

The terrible events at Manchester Arena last night (May 22nd) are foremost on everyone's minds, leading the group to cancel the show.

Our love to Manchester, thinking of you all — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) May 23, 2017

(3/3) We are working to reschedule the event, and we will communicate details as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding. — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) May 23, 2017

