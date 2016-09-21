Blondie Cancel London Show Following Attack In Manchester

23 · 05 · 2017
Blondie

Robin Murray / / 23 · 05 · 2017
Blondie have cancelled their London show following last night's (May 22nd) terrorist attack in Manchester.

The band were due to play a sold out date at Hackney's Round Chapel, an intimate and historic venue.

The terrible events at Manchester Arena last night (May 22nd) are foremost on everyone's minds, leading the group to cancel the show.

