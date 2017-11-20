Blondie Bring Glamour To Brixton Academy

Blondie brought a touch of glamour to Brixton Academy on Friday night (November 17th) with a sold out show.

The band returned earlier this year with ambitious full length 'Pollinator', featuring contributions from Sia, Dev Hynes, Johnny Marr, and more.

Debbie Harry walked out in front of a baying Brixton crowd eager to keep the momentum going, with her stylish outfit topped off by a glitzy, glittering bee mask.

With a cape that read 'STOP FUCKING THE PLANET' the iconic singer clearly wasn't in the mood to compromise, as Blondie plunged into a hit-laden set.

Matching the best of the new against the finest of the old, the band's street suss shone through: 'Call Me' was spiky, punkish energy, while 'Heart Of Glass' earned a lengthy disco breakdown.

Drummer Clem Burke pushed the energy levels higher and higher, with an attitude-laden rendition of 'Rapture' including a neat segue into Beastie Boys' '(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)'.

After a switch outfit change Debbie Harry led the band back out onstage for a fiery encore, including classic anthems 'Union City Blue' and the mighty, emotive 'Dreaming'.

More than four decades on from that classic run of singles Blondie remain as potent a force as ever - on this form, they might just save the bees...

Blondie's new album 'Pollinator' is out now. For tickets to the latest Blondie shows click HERE.

Related: Living In The Real World - Blondie Interviewed

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.