Blackwaters, Forever Cult, Beach Riot To Play Old Blue Last

Blackwaters, Forever Cult, and Beach Riot are set to combine for a special London show next month.

The three band line up descends on East London sweatpit the Old Blue Last on December 6th, a pre-Christmas show with absolutely no door charge.

Blackwaters sludge-punk sound has made them one of 2017's hot tips, a four-piece whose aggressive stance actually masks lyrics that deal with personal issues.

Barbed guitar music that slouches down into the depths, Blackwaters will be joined by Leeds outfit Forever Cult, whose eardrum-belching sound we're already huge fans of.

Beach Riot split their time between London and Brighton, two hotbeds for independent music in this country.

A brash, untamed live show, the group's sound veers from early Pavement to the bleached out desert rock of Queens Of The Stone Age.

A killer line up that won't break the bank - in fact, you don't even have to visit the bank to gain entry...

Snare your ticket HERE.

