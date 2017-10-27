Björk, LCD Soundsystem For All Points East

Björk and LCD Soundsystem are amongst the stellar additions to the line up of All Points East.
The newly launched festival takes place in Victoria Park next summer, running across ten days in East London.
The event matches a three day weekender against three massive headline shows, with community-oriented events running in between.
The full headliners for the weekender have been confirmed: LCD Soundsystem, The xx, and Björk.
Other new additions include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Glass Animals, Lorde, Sampha, Popcaan, Beck, Father John Misty, and a special 3D show from Flying Lotus.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 3rd) at 9am.
All Points East - Friday 25th May
LCD Soundsystem
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Phoenix
Glass Animals
Richie Hawtin CLOSE
Dixon
George FitzGerald Live
All Points East - Saturday 26th May
The xx
Lorde
Sampha
Popcaan
Lykke Li
Rex Orange County
All Points East - Sunday 27th May
Björk
Beck
Father John Misty
Flying Lotus 3D
Mashrou’
Leila
Sylvan Esso
Alexis Taylor
Agoria Live
