Björk, LCD Soundsystem For All Points East

Björk and LCD Soundsystem are amongst the stellar additions to the line up of All Points East.

The newly launched festival takes place in Victoria Park next summer, running across ten days in East London.

The event matches a three day weekender against three massive headline shows, with community-oriented events running in between.

The full headliners for the weekender have been confirmed: LCD Soundsystem, The xx, and Björk.

Other new additions include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Glass Animals, Lorde, Sampha, Popcaan, Beck, Father John Misty, and a special 3D show from Flying Lotus.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 3rd) at 9am.

All Points East - Friday 25th May

LCD Soundsystem

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Phoenix

Glass Animals

Richie Hawtin CLOSE

Dixon

George FitzGerald Live

All Points East - Saturday 26th May

The xx

Lorde

Sampha

Popcaan

Lykke Li

Rex Orange County

All Points East - Sunday 27th May

Björk

Beck

Father John Misty

Flying Lotus 3D

Mashrou’

Leila

Sylvan Esso

Alexis Taylor

Agoria Live

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.