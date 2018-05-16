Bjork

Björk Closes All Points East

It's an opinion-splitting set from the Icelandic artist...
Björk closed the first ever instalment of London festival All Points East last night (May 27th).

The Icelandic artist topped the bill, following an impressive final day that boasted performances from Beck, Django Django, Father John Misty and more.

It was an opinion-splitting performance from Björk, who played Later... with Jools Holland during the week.

The stage was adorned with foliage, while the wood-wind heavy set saw the Iceland artist surrounded by flute players.

Largely drawing from her recent 'Utopia' full length, her staunch refusal to dip into her catalogue was a bold, incredibly brave move.

That said, fans seem polarised...

