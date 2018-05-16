Björk Closes All Points East

Björk closed the first ever instalment of London festival All Points East last night (May 27th).

The Icelandic artist topped the bill, following an impressive final day that boasted performances from Beck, Django Django, Father John Misty and more.

It was an opinion-splitting performance from Björk, who played Later... with Jools Holland during the week.

The stage was adorned with foliage, while the wood-wind heavy set saw the Iceland artist surrounded by flute players.

Largely drawing from her recent 'Utopia' full length, her staunch refusal to dip into her catalogue was a bold, incredibly brave move.

That said, fans seem polarised...

Bloody loved @bjork at #AllPointsEast. Just stunning. Didn't love the acre of beards around me talking through it saying, "I don't get it". Not sure what exactly you expect when you buy a ticket for a Bjork headline show, but maybe loudly discuss your divorce away from the stage? — Sarepeal Kert8n (@sarkerton) May 28, 2018

I know she's Bjork and all, but that's the most underwhelming festival headliner in 20+ years of festivals. #AllPointsEast — Chris "Has new privacy policy" Merriman (@ChrisTheDJ) May 27, 2018

So what did you make of it? Join in the debate on Twitter.

