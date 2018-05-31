Big Scary Monsters Are Having A Bloody Big Party

Much-loved independent label Big Scary Monsters are set to host an all-day East London bash later this year.

The event - dubbed BSM's Big Day Out - takes place on September 1st, occupying venues across East London.

The full details are being put together right now, but names initially confirmed for the event include Tangled Hair, Doe, Kagoule, Kamikaze Girls, Orchards, Bellevue Days, Fresh, Stephen H Davidson (Tellison), El Morgan, Natalie Evans, and more.

Dubbed "a unique celebration of the vibrant UK independent music scene" this should be worth looking out for, with more names to be confirmed closer to kick off.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Big Scary Monsters' Big Day Out takes place on September 1st.

