Belle & Sebastian Announce Flurry Of Spring 2018 Shows

Belle & Sebastian have announced plans for a flurry of live shows in Spring 2018.

The indie pop institution played a handful of warmly received shows this summer, including a unique date at London's Royal Chelsea Hospital.

The Glasgow group have just shared the video for new single 'We Were Beautiful', with the clip appearing alongside an extensive batch of live dates.

Belle & Sebastian will play Cornwall's Truro Hall on March 6th, before hitting Cardiff, Aberystwyth, Nottingham, Manchester, Cambridge, and more.

The band will perform in Brighton's Dome venue on March 15th, with Belle & Sebastian then playing two nights at London's Troxy.

Ending with two nights in Dublin, tickets for the tour go on sale shortly.

Catch Belle & Sebastian at the following shows:

March

6 Cornwall Truro Hall

8 Cardiff Millenium Centre

9 Aberystwyth Arts Centre

10 Nottingham Rock City

12 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

13 Cambridge Corn Exchange

15 Brighton Dome

16 London Troxy

17 London Troxy

19 Liverpool Philharmonic

20 York Opera House

22 Gateshead Sage

23 Perth Concert Hall

24 Edinburgh Usher Hall

26 Ireland, Dublin Vicar St

27 Ireland, Dublin Vicar St

