Behind The Scenes With Vera Blue

Vera Blue's rise has only just begun.

The songwriter's debut album 'Perennial' made her a star in her native Australia, before slowly creeping around the world.

Wonderful, enthralling, pop-infused songwriting, Vera's innate musicality was melded to a lyrical ability that bordered on the poetic.

Fusing ethereal electronics to vivid pop melodies, 'Perennial' has been accompanied by non-stop touring, with Vera Blue touching down in the UK last week.

Playing an all-too-rare show at London's Hoxton Bar & Kitchen, Clash snapper Vasilis Kalegias went behind the scenes as Vera Blue charmed the capital...

