Behind The Scenes With Vera Blue

Vera Blue's rise has only just begun.
The songwriter's debut album 'Perennial' made her a star in her native Australia, before slowly creeping around the world.
Wonderful, enthralling, pop-infused songwriting, Vera's innate musicality was melded to a lyrical ability that bordered on the poetic.
Fusing ethereal electronics to vivid pop melodies, 'Perennial' has been accompanied by non-stop touring, with Vera Blue touching down in the UK last week.
Playing an all-too-rare show at London's Hoxton Bar & Kitchen, Clash snapper Vasilis Kalegias went behind the scenes as Vera Blue charmed the capital...
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.