Taylor Swift, Noel Gallagher, Beck and many more have been confirmed for BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend.

The enormous weekend-long event brings together different strands of the Beeb's music output, spread across four cities.

Taking place between May 26th - 27th, sites have been chosen in Belfast, Perth, Swansea, and Coventry.

Artists confirmed for the Biggest Weekend include Beck, Manic Street Preachers, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Taylor Swift, Beck, Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, and many more.

Tickets for all four sites go on sale from 9am on February 12th - full details HERE.

The Biggest Weekend runs between May 26th - 27th.

