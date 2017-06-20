BBC Introducing Toasts 10th Birthday

BBC Introducing is set to toast its 10th birthday with a special show later this year.

The service launched in the summer of 2007, and since then has been instrumental in breaking countless new acts.

Celebrating its 10th birthday in style, BBC Introducing will host a very special gig at London's Brixton Academy on October 4th.

The all-star line up includes sets from George Ezra, Blossoms, Nao, Slaves, and The Big Moon, with more set to be announced closer to the show.

Bob Shennan (Director, BBC Radio and Music) says: “I’m incredibly proud of the work that BBC Music Introducing has done over the last 10 years to bring talented UK artists, from all musical backgrounds, to a national and international audience - whether it’s through playing their music on the BBC’s national and local radio networks, or through giving them opportunities to perform at UK and international festivals.”

“So many of the musicians supported by BBC Music Introducing have gone on to achieve great success and this gig will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all that is special about new music in the UK.”

Blossoms say: “The BBC plays a significant part in everybody's lives in one way or another, but BBC Music Introducing (specifically) has certainly played a colossal part in ours, especially in our embryonic stage, and has continued to support us throughout. They provide a service like no other and are at the forefront when it comes to championing and nurturing new talent."

“We're absolutely thrilled and honoured to be a part of the anniversary celebration and even more thrilled that it's being held at such a prestigious venue, Brixton Academy. Thank you."

BBC Introducing hits London's Brixton Academy on October 4th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.