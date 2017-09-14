At The Drive In x Death From Above Are Touring Together

At The Drive In and Death From Above are set to head out on tour together early next year.

The post-hardcore legends returned with a visceral new album earlier this year, alongside a flurry of colossal international dates.

Set to leap into 2018, At The Drive In have confirmed plans for a series of UK shows with some pretty special supporting acts.

Death From Above will join the bill, bringing together two of the loudest, noisiest, most inspired live shows on the planet.

Les Butcherettes are also set to perform, making it a real Must See for anyone who likes their rock music serves bloody and raw.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 22nd).

Catch At The Drive In at the following shows:

March

9 London Brixton Academy

10 Newcastle O2 Academy

12 Birmingham UK Academy 2

13 Manchester O2 Apollo

15 Glasgow O2 Academy

For tickets to the latest At The Drive In shows click HERE.

