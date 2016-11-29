Ariana Grande Confirms Manchester Benefit Show Details

Ariana Grande has confirmed plans for a Manchester benefit show this Sunday (June 4th).

The singer was left devastated by events at her Manchester Arena show, when a suicide bomber left 22 people and countless more injured.

Vowing to return, organisers have speedily pieced together a full benefit show, taking place at Old Trafford this Sunday (June 4th).

Support will come from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan, with the event set to be broadcast on BBC television and radio.

Can't make it? To donate to the families of those killed and injured in the bombing click HERE.

