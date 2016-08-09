Ariana Grande Cancels European Shows

Ariana Grande has cancelled a series of European shows following the Manchester terrorist attack.

22 fans were killed and many more injured when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised device among fans exiting the singer's show at the Manchester Arena on May 22nd.

The shocked singer tweeted saying she was "broken" by the events, with all concerts over the next two weeks now being cancelled.

The shows include two nights at London's O2 Arena, scheduled to take place later this week but now cancelled.

In addition to this Ariana's manager Scooter Braun has tweeted a message to fans:

"Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean BBQ. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered... we are free. We are all different but we are free to enjoy each other's company".

"I will honour those that are lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbour."

"The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day. "More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live than to be afraid."

"So... Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with you. Children of Syria I stand with you. We will honour you by not giving in to the darkness."

"And I will honour all of you by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken to soon."

"So if you think you scared us, if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live... sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day. "With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full."

"I will honour all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon."

"Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life."