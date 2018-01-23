Arctic Monkeys To Play TRNSMT

Arctic Monkeys are officially getting back out on the road.

The Sheffield band have been typically coy about their return, adding the odd festival here and there to their itinerary.

Well, it seems we're in for an eventful summer. Arctic Monkeys have just confirmed a headline slot at Scotland's TRNSMT Festival, part of a lengthy series of festival shows.

The band are the fourth headliner to be confirmed for TRNSMT, and as yet it is their sole UK festival slot.

Alongside this, Arctic Monkeys confirmed a wealth of European festival shows in a social media missive. Here it is...

We're pleased to announce our 2018 festival dates. Full information at https://t.co/j1hCeXFZBM pic.twitter.com/0LSBftUUZb — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) January 29, 2018

Catch Arctic Monkeys at the following festivals:

June

2 Barcelona Primavera Sound

8 Netherlands Best Kept Secret

14-17 United StatesFirefly Festival

22-24 Germany Southside Festival

22-24 Germany Hurricane Festival

July

1 Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

4 Poland Open’er Festival

6 Athens Rockwave Festival

8 Belgium Rock Werchter

12 Lisbon NOS Alive

13 Madrid Mad Cool

August

8 Norway Oya Festival

9-11 Sweden Way Out West Festival

11 Finland Flow Festival

14 Hungary Sziget Festival

