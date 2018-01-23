Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Nick Cave For Primavera Sound 2018

Primavera Sound is set to welcome Arctic Monkeys, Björk, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds this summer.

The Spanish festival tends to grab some big names, and this year proves to be no exception, curating a line up of real depth.

Headliners include Arctic Monkeys - rumoured to be releasing an album this year - and Björk, performing her 'Utopia' live show.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will play Primavera Sound, while other names include Lorde, The National, The War On Drugs, A$AP Rocky, Migos, and more.

HAIM, Fever Ray, Warpaint, Beach House, and Jorja Smith have all been named on the line up, with HINDS, Waxahatchee, and Arca all set to travel to Primavera Sound.

Tickets are on sale now.

Primavera Sound 2018 runs between May 28th - June 3rd.

