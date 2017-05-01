Arcadia Are Bringing Their Giant Spider To London

Festival gurus Arcadia are set to bring their giant spider to London for a special 10th anniversary party.

A staple of Glastonbury and other huge events, Arcadia fuse technology, beats, and a hefty dose of fire for some eyebrow-singing action.

Swinging into London, Arcadia will partner with LWE for 10th anniversary celebrations in central London on the weekend of May 5th - 6th.

Arcadia founders Pip Rush and Bert Cole said: "We can't wait to bring Arcadia into the capital for the first time. Having toured the globe, we're really excited to get back onto home soil, and celebrate the best of the past decade."

Will Harold, Director of LWE, added: "It's a real honour to be working with the award-winning Arcadia team and welcoming them to London for the very first time. With Arcadia's 10th anniversary falling on Glastonbury's fallow year, it's a momentous occasion and a rare chance to create an incredible event together. All the LWE team are hugely excited to be part of this one off event."

Photo Credit: Sarah Ginn

