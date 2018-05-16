Anne-Marie Adds New UK Tour Dates

Anne-Marie has added three new shows to her incoming UK tour.

The pop star has already announced some huge dates, and will add to her schedule with a trio of headline concerts.

Playing Manchester's Academy venue on November 20th, Anne-Marie then hits Brixton Academy on November 23rd.

The tour wraps up in Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 29th, with tickets for the newly added shows going on sale from 10am this Thursday (May 24th).

Catch Anne-Marie at the following shows:

November

19 Manchester Academy

20 Manchester Academy *NEW SHOW*

22 London O2 Academy Brixton

23 London O2 Academy Brixton *NEW SHOW*

25 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

28 Birmingham O2 Academy

29 Birmingham O2 Academy *NEW SHOW*

For tickets to the latest Anne-Marie shows click HERE.

