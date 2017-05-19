Andrew W.K. Announces Series Of UK Shows

Andrew W.K. has announced a series of UK shows as part of his Party Never Dies Tour.
A man blessed with a singular message, Andrew W.K. wants to make the world party hard during a time of global crisis.
With a host of international shows planned he might just come close, with the Party Never Dies Tour set to kick off shortly.
Andrew W.K. has announced a flurry of live shows, opening in Portsmouth on November 9th. Hitting London, the tour then winds its way through Cardiff, Norwich, Manchester, and Glasgow.
Ending in Birmingham on November 15th, tickets go on general sale this Friday (June 16th).
Catch Andrew W.K. at the following shows:
November
9 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
10 London 02 Forum Kentish Town
11 Cardiff Great Hall
12 Norwich Waterfront
13 Manchester 02 Ritz
14 Glasgow Garage
15 Birmingham 02 Academy 2
Photo Credit: Vicky Pea