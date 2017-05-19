Andrew W.K. Announces Series Of UK Shows

Andrew W.K. has announced a series of UK shows as part of his Party Never Dies Tour.

A man blessed with a singular message, Andrew W.K. wants to make the world party hard during a time of global crisis.

With a host of international shows planned he might just come close, with the Party Never Dies Tour set to kick off shortly.

Andrew W.K. has announced a flurry of live shows, opening in Portsmouth on November 9th. Hitting London, the tour then winds its way through Cardiff, Norwich, Manchester, and Glasgow.

Ending in Birmingham on November 15th, tickets go on general sale this Friday (June 16th).

Catch Andrew W.K. at the following shows:

November

9 Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

10 London 02 Forum Kentish Town

11 Cardiff Great Hall

12 Norwich Waterfront

13 Manchester 02 Ritz

14 Glasgow Garage

15 Birmingham 02 Academy 2

Photo Credit: Vicky Pea