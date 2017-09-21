Andrew Weatherall Is Building A Work Of Art For Brixton

Andrew Weatherall is set to build a work of art for the people of Brixton.

The legendary producer, crate-digger, and DJ is set to hold down a March residency at London's Phonox, playing each Friday for a month.

The opening segment of Phonox' new Parallel project, the aim is to get guest DJs to interact and benefit the wider community around the South London club.

Andrew Weatherall is building a piece of art inspired by the project, and Brixton itself, with the finished product to be raffled off.

Tickets cost £5 and at the end you'll have a one off artefact created by one of the most important figures in the evolution of British club culture.

Get involved HERE.

Parallel 001: Andrew Weatherall kicks off on March 2nd at Phonox, London.

