alt-J Announce Short Coastal Tour

alt-J have announced plans for a short coastal tour this September.

The band's new album 'RELAXER' is incoming, with alt-J set to play a series of huge live shows.

Set to perform at London's enormous O2 Arena next month, the group are planning some rather more intimate dates later in the year.

alt-J will play the Brighton Centre on September 4th, before hitting Margate's Dreamland on September 5th.

The band will play Bournemouth and Weston-super-Mare, with the tour wrapping up in Blackpool's beautiful Empress Ballroom.

alt-J comment: “This September we'll be taking a few trips to the seaside, playing gigs in Brighton, Margate, Bournemouth, Weston-super-Mare and Blackpool. Fish and chips, penny arcades and RELAXER... See you there?”

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday (June 2nd).

Catch alt-J at the following shows:

September

4 Brighton Centre Brighton

5 Dreamland Margate

6 Bournemouth O2 Academy

8 Weston-super-Mare Grand Pier

9 Blackpool Empress Ballroom

For tickets to the latest alt-J shows click HERE.