Allah-Las Comment On Rotterdam Terror Threat

Allah-Las have issued a statement following the cancellation of a show in Rotterdam.

Dutch police took the decision to cancel the show following a tip off by Spanish authorities, leading to a raid on a van parked near the venue.

Two men have been arrested, with Allah-Las postponing the show following the terror threat.

Now the Los Angeles band have issued a full statement on the events:

"In response to an alleged terror threat at The Maassilo in Rotterdam, Netherlands, our show yesterday was cancelled. The investigation is ongoing and full details are not yet available. However, the Dutch authorities have informed us that there is no credible future threat to the venue or the band. More than anything, we want to thank the law enforcement personnel and our fans of Rotterdam---we're grateful everybody is safe."

"We are looking for a new date to reschedule the performance and will provide updates on that as we can. For now, the organizers will ensure all ticket buyers receive a refund as quickly as possible."

"The band, as always, supports, peaceful, non-violent protest in the pursuit of social and economic justice."

