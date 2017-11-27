Alex Lahey Announces Spring UK Tour

Melbourne artist Alex Lahey has announced a flurry of UK shows for next spring.

The songwriter's new album 'I Love You Like A Brother' is out now, a warm, inviting, and deeply human selection of tracks.

Available on Dead Oceans, the record has been followed by some absorbing live shows, with Alex Lahey now confirming her return to Europe.

Hitting London on March 23rd, the songwriter then visits Liverpool, Birmingham, and Nottingham.

Alex Lahey is set to play Sheffield, and Newcastle, before the tour heads to Ireland for shows in Belfast and Dublin.

Catch her if you can...

Alex Lahey has confirmed the following shows:

March

23 London Omeara

24 Liverpool Studio 2

25 Birmingham Hare and Hounds 2

26 Nottingham Bodega Social Club

27 Sheffield Record Junkee

29 Newcastle Think Tank?

30 Edinburgh The Mash House

31 Belfast The Black Box

April

1 Dublin The Grand Social

