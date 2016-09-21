Ab-Soul, Tappi Tikarrass + More Complete Line-Up For Secret Solstice 2017

With just a month to go until the gates open for this year’s Secret Solstice festival in Iceland, the final additions to the bill have been announced.

Ab-Soul joins an already-strong hip-hop cohort that includes Rick Ross, Big Sean and Young M.A, as well as homegrown talents XXX Rottweiler, Herra Hnetusmjor and Cyber.

Elsewhere, Tappi Tikarrass will end a 30-year hiatus to perform at the festival. Whether or not Björk, who fronted the band in the ‘80s, will make an appearance onstage will no doubt be a topic of some speculation for fans of the Icelandic post-punk outfit.

In total, 132 artists will play the festival, which takes place over the summer solstice and – because of the country’s proximity to the Arctic Circle – enjoys continuous daylight for four days straight.

Foo Fighters, The Prodigy, Chaka Khan and Richard Ashcroft are some of the big hitters on this year’s line-up, but there’s something for the more curious listeners too, with plenty of Icelandic acts on show as well as young bubblers from the UK, such as Novelist and Dave.

Side events at the festival include a midnight boat party, raves in a glacier and, for the first time, a show inside a lava tunnel – because, well, Iceland.

Manchester-based promoters The Warehouse Project will also run a party at Hel, a converted ice rink, featuring Icelandic techno flag-bearers Exos and Kiasmos in the headline slots.

Secret Solstice runs from the 15th to the 18th of June in Reykjavík, Iceland. Tickets are on sale now.

Words: Will Pritchard ( @Hedmuk )