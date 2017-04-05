A Tribe Called Quest Cancel European Festival Shows

A Tribe Called Quest have cancelled a number of European festival appearances.

The hip-hop legends returned with a stellar album last year, and announced plans for a string of festival slots this summer.

Sadly Q-Tip has suffered a shoulder injury, and with the rapper requiring minor surgery several dates have been pulled.

A Tribe Called Quest have dropped out of Roskilde, with the group set to be replaced by Ice Cube at the massive Danish festival.

"Have a bit of unfortunate news to share… I’ve injured my shoulder and now need to have surgery which means Tribe won’t be able to perform for our faithful fans in the UK, France, Denmark (We Love Green Festival June 10th in Paris; Parklife Festival June 11th in the UK; and Roskilde Festival July 1st in Denmark). I’m hoping for a speedy recovery and looking forward to getting back to these countries as quickly as possible to perform for all of you. Much Love – Tip."

