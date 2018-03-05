7 Acts You Need To Catch During Live At Leeds 2018

Summertime and festival season are within a hand’s reach, so while this most glorious time of the year is fresh in our minds, thoughts have turned to finding our ones to watch.

Now only being next weekend, Live At Leeds is returning once again to the vibrant city, producing a line up full to the brim with new and exciting acts.

We will be hosting a stage at the beautiful Holy Trinity Church and recently announced more to be joining the party.

Here are seven top picks you must see…

Maisie Peters



English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, has a yearning passion for storytelling through her music. Aided by a voracious appetite for a story, she has a mature, yet innocent, point of view from which her songs are carefully crafted. With an overarching theme exploring the changing world, her lusciously pure voice will take your breath away.

WILDES



Presenting a sound between Laura Marling, London Grammar, and St Vincent, WILDES creates folky music with leads you into a clouded atmosphere of polished electro echoes. Daughter-esque, her strong yet tender vocals glide over clear vulnerable guitar strums.

Fuelled by the momentum, each track builds and progresses, demonstrating intensifying harmonies and mastery over her own magical range. With an outstanding presence, there is no doubt she will lure you into her hypnotic world.

Stereo Honey



London four-piece Stereo Honey have quickly established their sweet take on soulful indie-pop. Bursting onto the scene with their first track ‘Where No One Knows Your Name’ only last year, they have confidently stepped onto their newest single ‘What Makes a Man’.

Filled with clashing, echoing guitar riffs and rolling drum beats, their skyrocketing approach sets them to be ones to keep a close eye on.

Hey Charlie



Girl powered Hey Charlie make a grand entrance with a stomping and anthemic take on rock. Showcasing full throttled, blistering grunge riffs, juxtaposed by pop hooks and contagious choruses, the trio at set to make a difference.

With lyrics of youthful wildness, dressed in t-shirts and skirts, Hey Charlie have certainly made an impression by all being identically uniformed as-well as producing a refreshing new wave you must see.

Sea Girls



Hailing from Leicestershire, this quartet are poised to become one of 2018’s biggest breakout indie band. With ridiculously inescapable melody lines that ring through your ears, Sea Girl’s taut live shows have a real uplifting thrill. With biting guitars colliding with lovelorn lyrics, they will sure get you singing along.

Superorganism



Carefully consisting of eight members, Superorganism is a stimulating, indie-pop infused modern group. From producing music over the internet, their sound is a hugely accomplished reflection of the present. With such a flexible approach to composition, the chaotic blend of free jazz to danceable pop and detuned synths proves to be an enchanting electric proposition. Weird but wonderful, you can’t afford to miss them.

Rae Morris



Putting her name to gentle ballads and music for civilised dinner parties, Rae Morris writes elevating yet emotion-wrenching, indie-electro pop. Formally collaborating with artists such as Bombay Bicycle Club, Clean Bandit and Rejjie Snow, she brings a new spin to pop music itself.

Catch this ray of light intimately while you still can, before she steps out of the shadows and snatches up more well deserved recognition.

Live At Leeds takes place on May 5th.

Words: Lauren McDermott

