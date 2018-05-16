Waves Of Perception: Towkio Interviewed

In his two-dozen years on this Earth, Preston Oshita, also known as Towkio, has travelled further than most. The first rapper to sign to legendary producer Rick Rubin since the mid-’90s, he recently ascended to the outer stratosphere, in a pod tied to a helium balloon. At the strike of 11:11am, where time supposedly stops for a brief moment of synchronicity, Towkio, donning a yellow space suit, pressed play on his new album ‘World Wide .Wav’. The act was a literal interpretation of what the Chicago native has been doing for years: shooting for the stars.

When we speak to Towkio, his feet are firmly planted back on home soil. He’s sleepy-eyed but raring to get back to doing what he does best: taking his astonishingly diverse range theories and philosophies, and setting them to an equally varied array of beats. “I’m coming at music from having died and come back to life,” he says with all the candour of a Buddhist Monk. “I left Earth,” he elucidates. “I just didn’t die, by our usual definition.” And it makes sense: he ascended to a height of 100,000 feet not just to draw attention to the release of his first studio album, but to experience what astronauts call ‘The Overview Effect’, where a view of Earth in the vastness of space gives a renewed perspective on our place in the universe.

His musical approach is different too. ‘World Wide .Wav’ is stylised as three consecutive w’s to symbolise the waves that Towkio believes influence and inform our entire existence, and just like shifting tides, the album flows rhythmically between highs and lows. Moments of gorgeous calm, like the SZA-assisted ‘Morning View’, are followed by grand overtures, such as the brass-backed ‘Forever’, featuring childhood friend and fellow SAVEMONEY crew member, Vic Mensa.

In 1996, Edgar Mitchell, an officer on the Apollo 14 mission, wrote: “My view of our planet was a glimpse of divinity,” and for a mind as curious as Towkio’s, that’s something worth risking your life (and sanity) for. “I wanted to shift my consciousness,” he explains. “I’m trying to elevate people. We all need to see the world differently.”

Towkio is on a voyage of self-discovery and experimentation, and is dedicating his life to surfing gargantuan waves of perception. We might not be able to go with him, but we can certainly enjoy his findings back in the comfort of our little planet.

- - -

- - -

Words: Robbie Russell

Photography: Chelsi Zollner

