Track By Track: NoMBe - 'They Might've Even Loved Me'

It started as a challenge.

LA talent NoMBe pushed himself to write something new, tackling a subject close to his heart.

He worked "single by single, month-to month, until he ran out of love songs", penning new material in praise of the women in his life.

Ranging from his first love to his godmother, these electro-soul nugget pushed his feelings to the forefront, but also afforded him space to experiment.

It's a spectacular run, one that fuels new album 'They Might've Even Loved Me', released only a few hours ago.

A remarkable achievement, the new record lives up to pre-release hype, with even Pharrell Williams saying NoMBe "makes music for the subconscious... He writes and produces dream sequences."

The Los Angeles star penned a full track by track guide for Clash - tune in now, then catch his words after the jump...

Wait

When I was in middle school I had a huge crush on what was quite literally the girl next door. We were childhood friends and for many years, my fear of tainting our time spent together kept me from telling her how I felt. Every time I thought: "the night's still young..." And thus I procrastinated until it was too late.

Young Hearts

Like the rest of us, the first time I was in love was the most pleasantly painful experience of my life. There was no point of reference for how to cope.

When you are truly obsessed with another human, you are convinced that you have everything to offer to this significant one, but can only marinate in confusion over the fact that she (or he) just isn't able to see it. You may want to die for this person, you may want to abandon everything. This may even seem plausible in that given moment because you simply can't fathom life without them.

This feeling evolves over time and I think love becomes more complex as we get older. Young Hearts is dedicated to that unadulterated feeling (pun intended) that we only get once. Raw, uncontrolled and unexpected.

Freak Like Me

I remember having the main riff to this for a while and I'd play it during practice sessions. One day I got so fed up with a project I just needed to clear my head and work on something new and the intro lyrics just hit me. Going off that, the song really wrote itself and I took my time producing it. I even bought a drum set solely to give it a more live feel. I couldn't be more proud of how it turned out.

Can’t Catch Me

I tried making a Vandals song for a Toyota commercial and was pretty disappointed when it got rejected... who would've thought that two years later Pharrell Williams would save this song from oblivion by making it the opening title to a show he's doing?

Signs

A lot of my music comes from me getting frustrated or stuck in certain arrangements. At that point I start procrastinating by playing guitar or piano. What happens next is usually me writing a whole new song that often outshines what I got so frustrated with in the first place. I wrote 'Wait' that way, I wrote 'Freak Like Me' that way and I also wrote this month's song 'Signs' that way. I hope you enjoy my escape and hopefully can make it your own.

Do Whatchu Want To Me

Anyone who’s ever been fortunate enough to try themselves at surfing will tell you that there is no such thing as controlling the wave. They’ll tell you to try your best by reading the water and if you’re lucky, you get to ride it as far as it’ll take you when the time is right... AND... if you’re prepared. My mother told me a similar thing about women many years ago. She said that all efforts to persuade a woman to be with you are more or less futile. By the time you think about a clever thing to say she’ll have long decided how this is going play out. In either case, if you thought that aggression was on you side, you’ll find yourself rather disappointed. However, letting go, respecting the water, and embracing the inevitable fruitfulness of patience, will surely result in the most exhilarating rides of your life. With that in mind, I wrote 'Do Whatchu Want To Me' as an open love letter from a surfer to a wave. I tried imagining the water as personified flesh as if it were writing from one lover to another. I tried to capture the love and dedication real surfers have for the ocean, the rush and they’re art form as a whole.

Bad Girls

This seemed like a grand epiphany when I was still in college in Miami. Back then, I was desperately trying to impress, taking girls out on dates, food, movies, ice cream, you name it…However, I was pretty disappointed to see them go home with the other guy… You know, the older guy, who had money, access to a VIP table and bottle service, all with HER name on it. I was bummed, broke and my life felt like a holiday cliché taken out of the movie Spring Breakers. If I look back on it now, I can’t blame them, but what I can do is write a song and give all you bad girls out there an anthem to remember.

Summer’s Gone

The first time I met Thutmose I had no idea how brilliant this kid was. I’m proud to be able to work with him and that he allowed me to take such a strong hook and verse and let me sprinkle my magic in there. Despite it’s title, I feel it’s the perfect summer jam and I hope people will enjoy listening as much as we have creating it!

Rocky Horror

One night, about three years ago, I happened to read a synopsis of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. I can't recall what exactly led me to looking up the story, but even without ever having seen the film, I had always been fascinated by its imagery as a whole.

Really I was fighting sleep, hoping for a stroke of genius to hit me as I went over guitar chords I had in my head for far too long. Playing them over and over and over. My eyelids were weighing down heavy, but I kept writing and felt inspired to put down the narrative of this odd classic. Rocky Horror, the story of a stranded couple that is "saved" by a stranger only to be held captive as "guests" in his/her house. What a great story, I thought. This idea of being held captive without any acknowledgement from your imprisoner.

And all of a sudden, the narrative or Dr. Frank 'N' Furter and Rocky Horror, became very personal to my own. I started weaving in those experiences like stories of close family - my mother especially - and her very own horror stories of going to prison.

Suddenly, the lyrics started to mirror themselves and take on a whole new meaning and as I went even further down the rabbit hole, I began to realize the many prisons my mother had been in over the years. Those as an intellectual growing up in the rural south. Being the only black woman in a European society in the late 80's. Captivity within the patriarchy, and in a greater sense, the imprisonment we all face on a daily basis. The confines of societal pressures, expectations and roulette-esque experience of being born into this world.

Beyond a doubt 'Rocky Horror' is the most personal song I've written and I ended up recording it in one take. It has flaws, but I was never able to get a better take than the first one. I dedicate this song to my mother, Mary McBeth, and to anyone who has lost a loved one to prison of any kind.

Jump Right In

'Jump Right In' is a more upbeat record that picks apart some the times my significant other would let worry and fears get the best of her. It's generally a song about letting go, even when you first meet someone and you realize being closed off won't get you far. Musically, I tried pairing this idea with production that has a more laid back summer-time feel and that mirrors jumping into an ocean or pool. As with most of my records this song is best consumed road trippin' or at your soonest family BBQ.

Eden

'Eden' is one of the more complex songs on the album lyrically and a lot about the inner dialogues I've had in recent years.. In it, Love is personified and addressed as a character from my past.

It deals with wanting to come back to love after having lost faith in it, but in the process also realizing that the flaws within ourselves and our partners are what makes it real. "...Love, we're far from Eden, but I like it [...] there's room to grow". Furthermore, it can be taken as a conversation with god about having lost spiritual faith and also wanting to come back to it.

There's a lot of obvious religious referencing throughout the song which can be taken in many ways, but I just loved how it all interacted and shouldn't be taken as a literal statement about my faith.

Sex

As the name suggests, 'Sex' is an ode to our highest form of physical affection. It is a narrative and also description of everything surrounding "her" and I. This 'Channel Orange' inspired song originally began as a very stripped-down deep-house track. Over time and after many shows performing the original arrangement I decided to go back to half-time and give the song the home I felt it deserved.

It had so many lyrics that I had to make a poem out of the one's that didn't make the song and it became the albums opening title. Who knows one day I might release the original demo, but for now, here's 'Sex'.

Milk & Coffee

This record started very far from where it ended up. I originally sat down trying to write a song for Billie Eilish to sing, very clean and electronic, but as it progressed it became more and more a bona fide rock tune. The lyrics just came pouring out and now it's a very defining song for 'They Might've Even Loved Me'.

Man Up

This song is one of my personal favourites off the album. I had the production and melodies completely done for almost two years until I decided to dig it up and rewrite the lyrics. The timing was just right with the subject matter and all. A somewhat ironic play on how men are often blamed as the leading causers of societies problems (perhaps rightfully so). But more I'm also trying to point out how we are often not allowed to show weakness. On the surface it is definitely a call to action for men to step their game up and be better.

Drama

Before my first meeting with Big Data I had a pretty serious fight with my girlfriend. He could tell I wasn't quite there and as we got to know each other, I relayed to him the struggles I've been having with the often blurred lines of being a performer and my private life. We both came up with the concept of it all being like a theater play in which all wear masks, however once we step off stage, we need to leave that behind. It's all just Drama.

The writing process itself was pretty effortless. We liked the same music and Alan (Bid Data) is a very creative person to work with! I would say we were equally involved with every part of the song and loved it pretty early on.

Sex On Drugs

This is as direct of a love song as any. It's just supposed to show appreciation for my significant other. It all started as a voice memo on my way to get a bite to eat when it just hit me. Funny how that happens sometimes. I also knew the album still needed one more record that was focused on a song rather than cool production. It was recorded mostly in one day and I'm very proud of this song as the albums closer.

- - -

'They Might've Even Loved Me' is out now.

