Track By Track: Jo Goes Hunting - 'Come, Future'

Jo Goes Hunting is, remarkably, the work of one young musician.

Jimmi Jo Hueting is a bit of a polymath - a dexterous songwriter, his ability on several different instruments saw him study at several prestigious music schools.

And there's his own work. Continually veering from style to style, his fluid, all-encompassing approach allows those myriad influences to sluice together.

Debut album 'Come, Future' is both a personal statement and an aesthetic manifesto, an enthralling introduction to a singular voice.

With 'Come, Future' now - finally - gaining a full UK release, we're able to share a track by track guide penned by Jo Goes Hunting...

Winner

Is about letting all pressure to perform go and not caring to be the best/someone’s lover. A kind of embrace to fuck up or lose someone.

I Don't Mind

What you do, doesn’t matter to me no more. I’m fine, xx

Confusion

'Confusion' brings the world of the dreamer and reality together. Try to dance on it and you will know what I mean.

Lion

Yearning for more time with her in bed, even if it’s in the middle of the day. A hopeless cry for her attention. And an ode to the love, that she makes me feel like a...

Money

A song about not having money and getting stressed about it, wrapped around in a dark pink love song.

Hell Of Mine

Re-issue of a track of my debut EP. Recorded live with the band. The song invites you in my personal hell, where it ain’t too pretty. But after rain comes sunshine, and I receive compassion, saying that it’s all right to not get out of bed sometimes.

My Mind

A story of a dream which I had every night for a while (true story). I was suffering from sleep coma’s. Strange creatures would appear around my bed. I was awake but I couldn’t move. I kind of enjoyed it.

Lost And Found

Story of a sweet guy, who’s searching for something to find, and has a hard time while doing that (I love you man).

Act Of Leaving

Song about wanting to get out, change environment, and right after, regretting you did it. A constant struggle in a cycle.

Without You

Can I, or can I not do it without you. A real breakup song.

Call Me

A story about realising it’s over, but missing the person you used to love. Let’s keep in touch.

'Come, Future' is out now.

