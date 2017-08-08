Toronto's Pop Game Is Ready To Break Out

Toronto is one of North America's most vibrant cities.

Different communities criss-cross the Canadian metropolis, each leaving their mark in a musical conversation.

It's all reaching boiling point. Rising talent Saya looks ready to break out, her divine take on alt-R&B occupying a quite singular plain.

Clash invited her to introduce a few Toronto pop talents - Saya was only too happy to oblige...

Kris

Kris’s music is confident and empowering. I like that she’s not afraid to say what she wants.

Teddy Fantum

Teddy is an amazing songwriter. His newest project ‘Help Me’ captures the human condition and all its darkness.

Daniel Ceasar

Insanely talented… his voice is beautiful. his music is so raw, the kind that gives you chills when you listen to it.

Jessie Reyez

Her voice is crazy and I love her video for ‘Gate Keeper’ - respect for that one. It’s great to see a woman from Toronto making waves internationally.

Derek Wise

I think Derek has a really fresh/unique sound... he just released a new project ‘Inglorious’ and my favourite track on there is ‘Like It’s Love’.

Roy Woods

‘Jealousy’ is still one of my favourite tracks. His music is passionate and relatable, and his visuals are always really on point.

Prince Innocence



I love Talvi’s voice who is the lead singer - her voice is haunting. The music is synth based and really lush, and is really really good.

