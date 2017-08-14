Toronto Punx Partner List Their Current Obsessions

Partner is, in essence, two kids from smalltown Canada making rock music with so-dumb-as-to-be-genius riffs and smart-as-hell lyrics.

With their new album incoming, Josée Caron and Lucy Niles fuse loud, fuzzed out guitars with snappy wordplay and the sense that the whole thing means something... but we're just not exactly sure what.

Hella fun and completely intoxicating, Partner's debut hasn't strayed far from our stereo since it arrived in our digital mailbox, a pick-me-up for those later afternoon lulls.

Entranced, Clash sought out the band to say howdy, Partner... Here's a list of their current obsessions.

- - -

Alvvays - 'In Undertow'



This is my (Josée's) current mopping song (the song I mop to when I'm closing the café). It gives me the energy I need.

- - -

Roy Orbison - 'You Got It'



We're obsessed with Roy's presence, which truly shines on this world-class track. Along with the inspired guitar strums and the triumphant ascents and descents, Roy's joyful croon will carry your heart to new heights.

- - -

Roy Orbison - 'I Drove All Night'



We were obsessed with the song first and then we got obsessed with Roy, and when we found out Roy sings a version of this song we got obsessed with it.

- - -

Kesha - 'Woman'



From Bon Iver to Lou Bega, this song's really got it all. Kesha Rose is transcendent as she delivers us this perfect and pure creation. I'm a motherfucker!!!

- - -

OMC - 'How Bizarre'



This song makes us feel really good. If I close my eyes it transports me to a sunny and happy place where the only song on the radio is this song.

- - -

The Stampeders - 'Wild Eyes'



This Western Canadian nugget is the occasion for the heaviest riff you'll ever hear. It even has a Hendrix chord, so if you like guitars it would be impossible not to get obsessed with this song.

- - -

The Weather Station - 'Thirty'



Somehow we share the same label as this world-class artist, and we are obsessed with her latest hit. The lyrics and inspired delivery keep us on the edge of our seat while the river raft ride arrangements keep us rolling along.

- - -

Young M.A. - 'Henny And Hoes'



This is our #1 dance song and everything about it is perfect. Shout out to the sickass bass line!!

- - -

Shania Twain - 'Whatever You Do (Don't)'



The way we got obsessed with this deep cut was by singing it over and over, specifically the part where Shania sings "don't do that", which is sound advice for many occasions.

- - -

Partner will release new album 'In Search Of Lost Time' on September 8th.

