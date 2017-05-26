The Horrible Truth About Honeyblood

Honeyblood's pumped up second album 'Babes Never Die' made quite the impression round these parts.

Tweaking the ambitions of their debut, the Glaswegian duo - Stina Tweeddale, Cat Myers - added extra muscle without losing the subtlety of their songwriting.

Crashing into the Top 50, 'Babes Never Die' has sparked a series of exhausting international tour.

Somehow, though, Honeyblood have found the time to shoot a fantastically horrifying new video ahead of their latest batch of UK shows.

'Walking At Midnight' boasts one of Stina's best vocals, an octave-defying ride through atmospheric yet visceral climes.

The video itself is an eerie Carrie homage, with Stina taking the titular role - oh, and watch out for a hypnotic appearance from drag artist Virgin Xtravaganzah.

In keeping with this, Clash invited Stina Tweeddale to name a few of her favourite horror films...

- - -

The Witch



I went to the cinema to watch this movie and was really excited to see it because I love witches. I was not disappointed!

- - -

May



This is one of my favourite movies ever. I love Lucky McKee and was captivated by this movie when I hit my teens. Not only is a great dark comedy but it has a awesome soundtrack, and the first place I heard The Breeders!

- - -

The Haunting (1963)



I remember watching this one as a kid and being terrified. It’s all doorknob rattling and the power of suggestion, which I think can be more creepy than seeing whatever is lurking behind the door itself.

- - -

The Birds



I love Hitchcock movies, and The Birds was the first one I got to see as a kid. It’s a classic.

- - -

American Werewolf In London



Another classic awesome dark comedy horror and I love watching 1980s style special effects (the part when he turns into a werewolf is grossly captivating!)

- - -

Catch Honeyblood at London's KOKO venue on June 16th.

